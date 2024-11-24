IN MEMORY OF



MARY SEMAN



Mary passed was born 30 October 1943, married Terrance Seman 19 January 1963, and passed away 9 November 1988. Mary leaves 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. For all the successes of the Seman family, it was all done standing on Mary's shoulders. Mary always gave her best so that others might succeed in doing their best.



Mary now lies peacefully in the shade of a large elm tree in Arlington National Cemetery.



Oh Mary, it is trite to say that I miss you but soon, very soon we will be back together again.



Yours always, Terrance



