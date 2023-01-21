SEMLER, Jean



Dec. 13, 1918 - Jan. 18, 2023



104, of Tiffin and formerly of Miamisburg, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital.



She was born on December 13, 1918, in Gordon, Ohio, to Herman and Mearle (Kline) Shoemaker. On June 26, 1948, she married Edison Semler and he preceded her in death in 2002.



Survivors include her son, Roger (Eileen Gallagher) Semler of Missoula, MT; daughter, Donna (Dr. Rev. Louis) Dorsch of Tiffin; sister, Thelma Webster of Tallahasee, FL; two grandsons, Aaron (Sherri) Dorsch and Nathan (Laurel Reed) Dorsch; and five great-grandchildren, Brenna and Emma Dorsch and Alex, Avery and Clair Siewert. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Norman Shoemaker.



Jean was a 1936 graduate of Tippecanoe High School. She retired from Homestead Federal Savings and Loan in Dayton and later from Montgomery County Children Services. She moved to Tiffin about 10 years ago to be closer to her family.



Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Trinity United Church of Christ of Tiffin with Rev. Karsten Snitker. A luncheon will follow at the Church. Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton, Ohio.



Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Service on Monday at the Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Church of Christ, Tiffin Mission Fund.



Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.



Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at



www.hgmackfuneralhome.com