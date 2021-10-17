SEMONS, Donna



Age 79 of Riverside, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Springfield to the late, Howard and Hester(Hoffman) Weekley. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Howard Weekley and sister, Eileen Brown. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Robert Semons; children, Corinna (Greg) Anderson, Bobby, Trent, Billy (Jewell), and Eugene (Carla); 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild on the way; sister, Geraldine (Harry) Levack and sister-in-law, Kathy Weekley. Friends and family may visit from 4-7pm on Wednesday, October 20 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering.

