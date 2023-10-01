Sester, Wanda Rae



Wanda Rae Sester, age 72 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home beside her loving husband, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Wanda was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 19, 1951 to Wayne Donley and Louise (Hensley) Donley. Wanda and Henry met at church camp when she was 14 and he was 15. They were inseparable from then until her passing. She was the life and light of the family, always looking forward to her children coming for a visit or to celebrate an event. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. Wanda loved animals, including her dog, birds, chickens and horses. Wanda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Henry Sester; children, Darlene (Mike) Evans and Daniel (JoAnna) Sester; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ashley, Savannah, Vanessa, Hannah, Ben, Ava and Emma; sister-in-law Ruth (Tom) Sutton who faithfully helped care for her; beloved dog, Roxy; and numerous other relatives and friends. Wanda was preceded in death by parents and her siblings, Dallas (Sheila) Donley, Juanita Moore and Dale Donley. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 followed by the funeral service at 11:30 AM with Pastor Johnny Wade Sloan and Pastor Marshall Duke officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Family and friends will gather at The Benison following the burial.



