Seth Potts

Potts, Seth Allen
Seth Allen Potts, 24, of Springfield, went to be with Jesus on Monday, February 16, 2026. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-7pm at Maiden Lane Church of God where services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am. www.littletonandrue.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
