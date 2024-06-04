Settimo, Vince

IN LOVING MEMORY



Vince Settimo



June 4, 2010



Your absence has left a huge gaping hole in my heart. You were my biggest cheerleader and such a great soul. You made me laugh, you made me smile. You were my companion and dear friend. To lose someone so special has filled me with such grief. But, we get no choice. If we love, we grieve. Yes, there's still a sun up in the sky--life goes on day by day. Even though the world changes and life moves on, the love and memories I shared with you, will stay in my heart forever. I'm missing someone precious and dear to me. I thank God for giving me an opportunity to have a wonderful husband like you. Your loving memory will never fade away!







Your presence, I miss! Your memory, I treasure!



Love and miss you, Julie



