Settimo, Vince

IN LOVING MEMORY



VINCE SETTIMO



JUNE 4, 2010



My mind still talks to you and my heart still looks for you, but my soul knows you are at peace. In the quiet, I hear the echo of your absence. In the stillness-in the silence-my heart aches with emptiness. Loss is so loud. Oh, loss is so loud! We share an unbroken bond that will always be. The world has a way of bringing two souls together that were meant to intertwine. I'm grateful you and I were given the chance to find each other. Death won't keep us apart for our love is forever. It is so hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember!



Grief never ends because love never ends.



I will love you and ache for you until my very last breath!



Love you and miss you- Julie

