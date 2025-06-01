Settimo, Vince

IN LOVING MEMORY



Vince Settimo



June 4, 2010



There are two moments I will never forget, the moment we met, and the moment you took your last breath. Some days I miss you so much, I wonder how I'm going to get through them. Then I think of something you did or said and it puts a smile on my face through the tears. I wish you were here so I could tell you now much I need you. Your death was a moment, but your absence echoes through everything, the empty chair, the quiet birthdays, a favorite song, or a place. I just miss you, the way we would talk about everything all day long, the way you made me feel seen, heard, and wanted, the version of us that felt so easy, so constant, and so close. Truth is Vince, I just miss you! Silent thoughts of time together hold memories that will last forever. Love's greatest gift, remembrance!



Love and miss you, Julie



