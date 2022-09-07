SEXTON, George Nelson



Age 83, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. George owned Dr. Doodles Lounge where he made many lasting friendships. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing poker, and watching Ohio State or the UD Flyers play. He was a member of Moose Lodge 1645 in Miamisburg. George was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Fint. He is survived by his wife, Wanda. They were married 47 years. Also surviving are sons, Keith (Alma) Sexton and Steve (Connie) Sexton; daughters, Kelly (Scott) Higley and Shona Fint; grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Davis, Paul (Jessica) Sexton, Jon (Leigh Anne) Sexton, Nathan Sexton, Jessica (Clint) Bocock, Matt Sexton, Caroline (Sean) Leo, Joseph Freeman, and Savannah Higley; sister, Linda (Dan) Baylor; great grandchildren, Grace, Keith, Brooklyn, Beckham, Laurence, Lacey, Elise, Kayla and Lance. Visitation will be Thursday, September 8th from 1:00 to 2:30 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 2:30. Private burial services will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in George's name to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Online condolences can be sent to:



