SHACKELFORD,



Judith A. "Judy"



Age 82, of Dayton, was taken home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2022. She was born December 1, 1939, in Chillicothe, OH, to the late



Robert and Mary Ann (Ater) Chenault.



She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Johnny Ray; children, Debbie (Jeff)



Hagen, John (Tammy)



Shackelford and Kimberli Gabbard; grandchildren, Curtis



(Tonya) Sult, Brittany Sult, Alexis (Andrew) Gilardi, Jennifer (Julian) Hagen-McGarvey, Rachel (Tyler) Gilbert, Victoria



Hagen, Jonathan (Molly) Shackelford and Chelsey (Jay)



Holderman; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Dawson, Colton, Beckham, Maddox, Bella, Avera and Everly; siblings, Donna Chenault and Robert (Ann) Chenault; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Judy was a gifted pianist. And she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife and caretaker. And she spent her time making sure that her home was clean and in order.



Judy's favorite season was Spring, with all the hope and promises that gardening brought with it. And she loved reading her Bible and singing praises to the Lord God Almighty.



Family will receive guests from 11 AM - 1PM on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will follow the service at David's Cemetery, Kettering.



To share a memory of Judy or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

