Shaker, Margaret "Peggy"



age 96, of Beavercreek, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday May 22, 2025 at St Luke's Church, 1440 N Fairfield Rd. Beavercreek Ohio at 12:00PM with calling hours from 10:00am  12:00pm at the church. Private interment will be in Niles City Cemetery, Niles, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society https://diy.lls.org/fundraiser/6380446 or Or to Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, Fidelity Healthcare Homecare Aide Recognition Fund, in memory of Margaret M. Shaker. http://www.mvhfoundation.org/donate-now/ . The family is being served by Routsong Funeral Home in Dayton Ohio, and Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles, Ohio. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com.



