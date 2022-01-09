Shannon, Phyllis Jane

SHANNON (Delaney), Phyllis Jane



Phyllis Jane (Delaney) Shannon passed away peacefully on



December 5th, 2021, in Largo, FL. Phyllis was born on April 26th 1927, in Dayton, Ohio. She was 94 years old. She is



survived by her six children:



Michael, Patrick, Jeannine,



Richard, Mary Louise, and Theresa; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Phyllis was a tireless and self-sacrificing mother and accomplished registered nurse. Shortly after becoming a registered nurse she met and married the love of her life, Dick Shannon on January 16, 1951, in Hamilton. While raising her family, she worked in hospitals in the areas of Washington, DC, Hamilton, Ohio, Champaign, Illinois, and Largo, and Miami, Florida. Before retiring as a nurse she was a valued administrative staff



member of the SunCoast Hospital doctor's offices. In spite of devoting much of her working career as a nurse she was able to successfully raise her children and volunteer alongside her husband at their church, St. Patrick's Catholic Church. In her personal time Phyllis loved dancing, crocheting, and sewing often making clothing for her young children. She enjoyed entertaining friends at home. Phyllis was actively involved in the Largo community including serving as president of the Largo Woman's Club up through 2006. She is greatly missed by her family and friends. All donations can be made to



Alzheimer's Disease research. https://alzfdn.org/

