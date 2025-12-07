Sharon Lee

Lee, Sharon S.



LEE, Sharon S., It is with heavy hearts and deep love that we share the passing of Sharon S. Lee, who left us on December 3, 2025, at the age of 60. Sharon was born in Dayton, Ohio, and made her home in Huber Heights, where she built a life full of joy, devotion, and unforgettable moments.



A proud graduate of Wayne High School, Class of 1984, Sharon was the office manager at Heights Chiropractic Physicians, where her warmth, laughter, and compassion made every patient feel welcome. She was the kind of person who made an ordinary day brighter simply by being in it.



Sharon was happiest when surrounded by the people she loved. She treasured hosting game nights, where her competitive spirit and sense of humor brought friends and family together. She loved trips to the casino and her memorable Las Vegas adventures with friends, always seeking out fun and connection wherever she went.



Her heart belonged to the lake - her happy place. There, she found rest, sunshine, boating, and the kind of relaxation that refilled her soul. But among all the joys in her life, her grandson Lucas was her greatest. Watching him grow, hearing his laugh, and seeing his smile brought her more happiness than words could express.



Sharon loved scary movies, listening to music, and simply spending time with the people who meant the most to her.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Dr. Chad Lee; her children, Taylor Lee (Denise) and Logan Lee (Alli); her cherished grandson, Lucas; loving parents, Jerry and Marilyn Combs; her sister, Teresa Cantrell (Ryan), mother-in law, Jeanne Rebele, and sister-in-law, Gina Murphy (Dan), along with several nephews and a niece who adored her. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter "Dutch" Combs, whose memory she held close.



Sharon's warmth, humor, and generous heart will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her. Her legacy lives on in every life she touched, and in the love she gave so freely.



Funeral service 10:00 AM Thursday, December 11, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Entombment Whispering Pines Mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org in Sharon's memory.



