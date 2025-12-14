Sharon Lundstrom

Lundstrom, Sharon Lydia



Sharon Lydia Lundstrom, age 80, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on December 9, 2025. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Edward and Vivian Buszta on February 12, 1945 and is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth Lundstrom Jr, their daughter Stephanie and husband Sanford Whitlow, and granddaughter Lydia Bihn . After graduating from high school, Sharon continued her passion for learning by attending Wright State University and earning her Master's degree. She then took her love of learning and passed it along to the young people in our community. For over 30 years, she taught science in the Vandalia-Butler School District. Sharon loved being a teacher but she cherished her role as a mother and a grandmother even more. When she wasn't busy working or learning, she enjoyed spending her time in her garden, painting, bird watching and relaxing with her cats. Sharon will be forever missed by her loving family. Cremation services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Her final resting place is Miami Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Dayton Humane Society or Diabetes Dayton Camps. Please share any online memories with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



