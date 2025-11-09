Sharon Shepherd

Shepherd, Sharon



Sharon E. White Shepherd was born on August 7, 1946 in Columbus, OH, the eldest daughter born to the late Ellen Ruth (White) Mann and Robert Black. She was educated in the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools graduating from Gahanna-Lincoln High School in1964. She continued her education at Southern Ohio Business College in Springdale, OH, graduating in 1965. Sharon accepted Christ as her savior at a young age and united with Hossack Baptist Church, Columbus, OH. Upon relocating to Hamilton, OH, she united with Pilgrim Baptist Church, Hamilton, OH, under the leadership of the late Dr. Norman L. Townsel, Sr., where she served as Deaconess, and Youth Leader. On October 17, 1970, Sharon married the love her life William C. "Bill" Shepherd and to this union a son, Martin T. Shepherd was born. She had was employed as Secretary at BTW Community Center, Rentschler Library at Miami University Hamilton Campus, and Derek Howard Architects. She was also the self-employed owner of SS Clerical Services. On Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Kettering Hospital, Sharon went home to be with the Lord where she is now reunited with her Parents; Husband: William C. Shepherd; and numerous other relatives. Left to cherish her memory: Her Son: Martin T. (Ingrid) Shepherd, Esq.; Grandsons: William Martin Aaron Shepherd and MiLes Noah Davis Shepherd, all of Dorado, Puerto Rico; Niece: Shartel (Derrik) Groves; Great Niece: Rie'Yenne Groves, all of Columbus OH; and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Pilgrim Baptist Church 711 S. 4th St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.



