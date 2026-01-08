Sharon Welling

Welling (Gentry), Sharon Maxine



Sharon Maxine Gentry Welling, 78, of Florence, Alabama, and formerly of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on January 1, 2026. No services are planned at this time. Williams Funeral Home in Florence is assisting the family.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Volnia and Dora Gentry; Douglas Gentry, Peggy Martin, Jackie Margerum, Shirley Kontiner, and Helen Morr.



Sharon is survived by her loving husband Dennis Welling; stepchildren, Jill Welling and Brian Welling; Cecelia and Dale Martin, Maria Disney, Denise Thompson, and Kim Elliott.



Sharon was passionate about her career in real estate and relocation management, and she took great pleasure in traveling, reading, and shopping.



