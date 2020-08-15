SHARP, Anna

SHARP (Pollock), Anna Lee Anna Lee (Pollock) Sharp, 94, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, with her two daughters by her side. She was born on March 19, 1926, in Madison County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Otis and Viva (Channell) Pollock. Anna enjoyed spending time with her husband and family at their lake home and also loved being with her grandchildren. Survivors include her two daughters, Sharon Hinshaw of Marshall, Michigan and Cindy (Bill) Hill of Springfield; six grandchildren, Todd (Lisa) Hinshaw, Kim Rohrer, Lori (Paul) Visscher, Kasey (Sarah) Lowry, Kelly (Jonathan) Edgerton and Michael (Tiffany) Hinshaw; 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia, Cooper, Sophia, Tyler, Cody, Elizabeth, Mitchell, James, Abigail and Sarah; six great-great-grandchildren, Anna, Christian, Dominick, Rilynn, Jackson and Elliana; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Warren G. Sharp in 2014; one daughter, Carol Briggs in 2018; three sisters, Eileen Elliott, Betty Parker and Carolyn Austin; one brother, Otis Pollock, Jr. and son-in-law, Clifford Hinshaw in 1997. Private funeral services will be held for Anna's family. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Foundation or The Clark County Pregnancy Resource Clinic. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



