SHARP, Betty J.



Betty J. Sharp, 90, of New Carlisle, went to be with her Lord, February 4, 2023. She was born on September 28, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Martin and Lola Nelson. Betty was member and officer of the F.O.E Diamond Auxiliary #3491 and past officer and past president of F.O.E. Wright Auxiliary #2641. She enjoyed the charity work that she did with the Eagles. She worked many years at McCalls and the Dayton International Airport. She is survived by her children Lola Sharp, Jack Jr. Sharp, Chuck (Debbie) Sharp, Ken (Danette) Sharp, Gregg Sharp; sisters, Lillian Lockhart, Virginia (Gary) Hayre, Shirley Hampton and Marjorie Walker; grandchildren, Heather Sharp, Kaylie and Bryan Ball, step-grandchildren, Adrienne Rhodes, Braden Roddy; step-great-grandson Jason Rhodes II and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her Husband, Jack Sharp Sr.; brothers Howard Sharp and Robert Sharp; brother-in-law, Harold Hampton; and grandchild Stephanie Sharp. As a final act of charity Betty donated her body to Wright State School of Medicine. A Celebration of Life with be held at the New Carlisle Eagles, 376 Quick Rd., March 25, 2023, from 3pm-5pm. Online condolences may be left at trostelchapman.com.



