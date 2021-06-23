SHARP, David Linden



73, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UVMC in Troy, Ohio. He was born December 14, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late David and Virginia Sharp. On June 5, 1970, he married Susan Sharp, who survives.



Linden is survived by two sons, Derek of Piqua and Geoff of Columbus; granddaughter Rylee of Rosamond, CA; brother Stuart (Nancy) Sharp; brother Steven (Rebecca) Sharp; sister Laura (Bruce) Babcock, all of South Carolina.



He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as a large community of friends.



Linden graduated from Springfield North High School in 1966, attended Wittenberg University and served six years in the Army National Guard.



Linden loved to be behind the wheel and retired as a bus driver from Piqua City Schools. For many years after, he drove for the National Prostate Coalition enabling he and his wife to travel all over the USA.



A lifelong Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds fan, Linden loved to golf and fish (especially with his granddaughter). He cherished and loved his family and friends and never was without a smile.



A celebration of Linden's life will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 1-4pm at Piqua Fish & Game (casual). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Piqua Fish and Game, 9344 North Spiker RD, Piqua, OH 45356 in memory of Linden.

