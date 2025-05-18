Sharp, James D. "Don"



80 of Kettering, OH, raised in Maryville, TN, passed away May 15,2025. He is survived by Mary, his wife and best friend of 28 years, son Todd Sharp, daughter Angie/Jason Adams, stepdaughter Faith Sharp, Grandsons, lsaac, Ian, Aden, Julian and Mason, father-in-law, Howard Chandler, brothers-in-law, Howard/Kathy Chandler, Tony Chandler & Sister in-law, Billie/Randy Gilbert, and also step-sister in law- Debbie/Mike Puterbaugh, numerous nieces and nephews and a slew of church friends and neighbors and loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Velma Sharp. Family will receive friends and relatives on May 24, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering from 2-4pm with a funeral service to follow at 4pm. Service is to be performed by Pastor Randall Townsend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. For fond memories and remembrances, visit www.routsong.com.



