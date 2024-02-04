Sharp, Joan

Sharp (Empfield), Joan Carol



"Grandma" Joan Sharp passed away on January 10th, 2024, at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Sharp, parents Grace and George Empfield, son Tim, grandson Danny, and lifelong best friend Jean Schulke. A dedicated homemaker, Joan raised three boys, Tim, Eric (Tammie), and Kevin (Libby), instilling in them a mix of laughter, stubbornness, and a love of family. Upon entering the workforce, she retired from the federal government and later spent time as a realtor on a two-person team with her husband, Larry. A proud grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 11, Joan celebrated her family endlessly, never shying away from bragging about them to anyone that would listen. She loved spending time with her two sisters, Bobbie Kelly Bartik and Janet Day. Joan enjoyed singing in the choir at David's United Church of Christ (Kettering, OH), and never hesitated to indulge her sweet tooth. A caregiver until her final days, Joan will be remembered for her selflessness in doting on others. MEMORIAL SERVICE for Joan will be held at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W. David Rd., Kettering, OH on February 10th at 10 AM, immediately followed by a gathering in the fellowship hall to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's name to PRISM food shelf (https://prismmpls.org/donate/) at 1220 Zane Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN, 55422 or to David's United Church of Christ (https://secure.myvanco.com/YNDR/home) at 170 W. David Rd., Kettering, OH, 45429.



