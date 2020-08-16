SHARP, Michael J. Age 75, a resident of Hanover Township passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joy Sharp, daughters Amy Gallo (companion, Marvin), Michelle McQueen (Buddy), Melynda Day (Charlie), and grandchildren Ashley Cook (Kyle), Sean Bowman, Maegen Gallo, Tyler Gallo, Nick McQueen (companion, Emily), Jacob McQueen and Alex McQueen and great grandchildren Tillie Bowman and Raven McQueen, a sister, Darlene Moss and brother, Jerry Sharp (Carolyn) as well as loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Sharp. Michael was deeply loved by his family. Michael was a graduate of Fairfield High School Class of 1963 where he played Varsity basketball and other sports. He was always planning class reunions and enjoyed his classmates and friends through the years. Michael began his working career at Pease Woodwork and was then hired by Ford Motor Company where he retired after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Middletown Battery D 1st Battalion National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He was also an avid NHRA drag racing fan and participant during and after his high school years plus a fan of NASCAR, basketball and football. A man of car interests, he had several muscle cars and bikes through his early high school years to the present day participating in many car shows and judging various events. He had dozens of car loving friends of which he enjoyed and was a co-founder of the Gassy Geezer Car Club. His hobby as he stated was maintaining and cruzin' my old Fords. Funeral services will be conducted at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013 on Tuesday, August 18th at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. Ed Long officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A drive-by parade of his friends' muscle cars and hot rods will commence following the service to his burial place at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

