SHARROCK, Catherine A.



Catherine A. Sharrock, 84, of Ravenna, OH, and formerly of Springfield, passed away April 29, 2021, at UH Portage Medical Center. She was born September 11, 1936, in Clifton, OH, the daughter of Lester and Ethel (Wagner) Heck. Catherine had retired from Fulton Elementary, where she had been a librarian for 20 years. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church and served as Secretary of the Rabbit and Cavy Breeders of America. She loved making and decorating cakes. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Lynne Sharrock of Kissimmee, FL; and seven grandchildren, Kerry, Jeffrey Jr., Brandon, Sarah, Dusten, Ashley, and Christopher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Sharrock; son, Jeffrey Sharrock; sisters, Ramona Hutchinson and Laberta French; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11-11:30 in the chapel. Burial will follow. Arrangements entrusted to the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com