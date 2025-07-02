Sharrock, Donald Lee "Don"



Donald "Don" Lee Sharrock, 84, of Urbana, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after a brief illness. Don was born in Athens Ohio in 1941 and lived in Urbana since 1984. Don was a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker who retired from International Harvester in 2004 after 43 years of service. He was a proud member of the United Auto Workers and was a Benefactor member of the NRA. Don enjoyed working around his property, in his workshop, and handgun target shooting. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Sharrock in 2021, his father, Clarence in 1968, his older brother, Richard in 1969, and his mother, Flora in 1981. He is survived by his younger brother, Gary B. Sharrock (Becki) of Port St Lucie, FL. A private graveside service followed by burial in Terre Haute Cemetery will take place on Wednesday, July 2 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local no-kill animal shelter or charity. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting Walter & Lewis Funeral Home at www.walterfunerals.com.



