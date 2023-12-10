Shaw, Valerie A.



SHAW, Valerie A., age 66, of Huber Hts., OH passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023 with her beloved husband of 44 years Gary R. Shaw at her side. Valerie was the devoted mother of Andrew and Matthew (Kim); and loving grandmother of Owen and Aiden.



Valerie was born in Bowie, MD on December 3, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Carolyn Salvio. She was the dearest sister of Christy (Brian) Hoins, Lauren Dunty, JoAnne (Kelly) Salvio-Carmen ,the late Michael Salvio and the late George Salvio; and a cherished sister-in-law and aunt. Valerie had many pet dogs with a special fondness for her favorite Oreo.



Valerie was a military wife of 17 years stationed throughout the United States as well Germany and England. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She worked in retail for many years, most recently at Kohl's in Huber Hts.



Valerie loved arts and crafts, coffee, garage sales, shopping, cheesecake, latch-hooking and embroidery. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



It was her desire that when she passed, if she could help improve or even save someone's life by organ donation, we would honor and respect her wishes. Valerie's loving and caring spirit continues to touch lives by fulfillment of these wishes.



Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Joe Kindel celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time. Committal service will be held at11:00 AM Wednesday, December 13th at Dayton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Valerie's memory to Dayton SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center at https://www.sicsa.org/individual-giving/general-donations/. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home.



