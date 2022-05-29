SHAY, Rachel Jayne



48 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, in her home with her loving husband by her side. She was born on March 4, 1974, the daughter of John and Rebecca (McNulty) Everhart. Rachel was the co-owner and therapist for Positive Perspectives for the past 12 years. Her true calling and devotion was helping people of all ages. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Rachel enjoyed her running, workouts and attending her daughters sporting events. She also loved college football, especially Ohio State and Notre Dame. Fall was definitely her favorite season. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter, Riley; sister and brother-in-law, Marianne (Brent) North; in-laws, Dave (Theresa) Shay; two brothers-in-law, David Michael Shay, II and Tye Shay; two sisters-in-law, Lisa (Greg) Fitzsimmons and Colleen (James Phillips) Reed and nieces and nephews, Joey North, Eli North, Michael Patrick Shay, Caden Reed, Logan Fitzsimmons, Kylie Reed and Jayce Reed. Rachel was preceded in death by her step-brother-in-law, Patrick Erin Shay and nephew, Justin Michael Shay. Her family would like to thank the staff at the Springfield Cancer Center, especially Dr. Filix Kencana, Tracy, Gayle and all the supporting staff. Their unending support meant so much. They would also like to thank all of their family and friends over this past year through her journey. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Central PTO.

