SHEARD, William

WILLIAM "BILL" MARK SHEARD, JR. ~ Beloved husband of June (nee Weber) Sheard; devoted father of



William Mark (Judy) Sheard, III and Lisa (Harry Friedman) Sheard; cherished grandfather of Terri (Tom) Adkins, William Mark Sheard, IV, Christopher Sheard, Jennifer (Mike) Haynes and Cynthia Sheard; loving great-grandfather of Cody Adkins, Ella Sheard and Milo Sheard; dear brother of Jean Hogerson, John (Joan) Sheard and Sandra (Tom) Study; and preceded in death by his parents Audrey (nee Butterfield) and William Mark Sheard, Sr.



A visitation will be held for Bill on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford from noon until time of Masonic service at 1:45 pm and funeral service at 2 pm. Donations in Bill's name can be made to the Oxford Masonic Lodge #67 Free and Accepted Masons W. Mark Sheard Memorial Scholarship Fund , Treasurer of the Oxford Lodge #67, Box 88, Oxford, OH 45056, or the Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

