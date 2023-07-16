Sheets, Daniel M.



Daniel M. Sheets, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Oak Creek Terrace. Dan was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 1, 1945. He moved to Dayton in 1972 and worked at WPAFB for 41 years as an aeronautical engineer specializing in flight dynamics. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin E. Sheets, Jr., and Mary Ann (nee Miller) Sheets. He is survived by his wife, Rita Ann (nee Blatz) Sheets. They were married on November 30, 1985. He is also survived by siblings Robert M. Sheets and John E. Sheets; in-laws Elmerissa Sheets, Deidre (Didi) Sheets, Dianne (nee Blatz) Whitehead, Alan Whitehead, and Nancy (nee Countryman) Blatz; numerous nieces and nephews including Zachary & Brittney Sheets, Laura Blatz, Charles Whitehead, Melissa & Gary Pendell, and Rebecca Whitehead; great-nieces and great-nephews including Brittany (nee Webb) Sprada, Martina McKeever, Chase Pendell, Kendra McKeever, Jordan McKeever, and Joshua Whitehead-Esken. The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Creek Terrace for the wonderful care they provided to Dan for the last three years. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home with burial following. Contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 or to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



