SHEFFIELD, Leroy Virgil



95 years old, went to his eternal home on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He is preceded in death by his first wife Marian Louise Wallace Sheffield,



parents Holly and Laura



Sheffield, daughter Jennifer Rust, and sister Frances Stuart. He is survived by his wife



Martha Sheffield. His children and their families: Mike



(Renee) Sheffield of Tempe, AZ, Kathy (Tim) Johnson of Tipp City, Becky (Don) Johanson of Beavercreek, and Chris



(Renee) Sheffield of Beavercreek. Grandchildren: Ben (Jessie) Johnson, Rachel (Jeremy) Drake, Sarah (John) Walters, Cary (Stephanie) Squires, Anna (Devin) Watters, and Eric Johanson. Great-grandchildren: Zane Drake, Austin Johnson, Evan



Johnson, Aiden Walters, Alana Walters, Ava Walters, Kinsey Squires, Lance Watters, and Mason Watters. Sisters: Olene



Garrison, Bernice Wayland, and Grace Carpenter. Leroy was a wonderful Christian man who loved the Lord. He made going to church and serving God a priority, working in various



positions in the church and singing in the choir. He attended Maple Ave. Church of God from the time his family moved to Ohio in 1961. He was an Army veteran of WWII and earned the Purple Heart and various other medals serving his country. After the Army, he earned a Master of Science degree and



became a math teacher. He became an equipment programmer and then moved to Ohio to be a Computer System Analyst in 1961 working on important projects at WPAFB, until his



retirement. He worked on computers that filled entire rooms, to eventually using a personal computer at home. He loved fishing, golfing, traveling, horseshoes and other games. He was a Cincinnati Reds baseball fan, and an Ohio State football fan. He liked to create a garden and to keep everything



organized. But most of all he loved his family. He loved traveling to family reunions across the country to see his sisters and various other family members. He really loved having his



children and grandchildren come and visit and enjoy time



together. His laid back and loving nature will be missed by all. The family respectfully asks everyone to wear a mask during the visitation and funeral. The visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service starting at 1:00 p.m. on Friday,



September 24, 2021, at the Maple Avenue Church of God, 1352 S. Maple Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324. Pastor James Clayton officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W National Rd., New Carlisle, OH 45344 on Saturday, September 25. Memorial gifts may be made to Day City Hospice c/o The Hope Foundation, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458.

