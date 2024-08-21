Sheley, Rosemarie



Rosemarie (Nixon) Sheley, of Preble County, born of William and Prudence Nixon on September 21, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Rosemarie was lovingly known to her friends and family as Rosie, Mom, and Nana. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, especially in the sunshine and summer air. She and her cat, Princess, were an inseparable, caring duo. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00PM Thursday, August 22nd, 2024 at Fairmound Cemetery West Elkton, OH. Rosemarie is survived by her son, Michael (Loraine) Sheley, daughter Marsha (Thomas) Doran, daughter-in-law Rhonda Sheley, and grandchildren Beverly (David) Richardson, Christopher (Linh) Sheley, Gregory "Lee" (Sara) Sheley, Tara (Adam) Shultz, Nathan (Cheri Whitmore) Sheley, Elly Sheley, Livy Sheley, Joshua (Julie) Doran, Trisha (Matthew Riel) Doran, along with 19 great-grandchildren as well as her feline companion Princess. Rosemarie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Sheley, son Richard Jr. Sheley, sister Ruthanne Harbarger, brother William "Bill" Nixon, sister-in-law Nancy Nixon, brother Charles "Chuck" Nixon, sister-in-law Virginia "Ginny" Nixon, and great-granddaughter Macy Sheley. Rosemarie requested that any support be offered through donations to the United Methodist Church of West Elkton or a charity of choice.



