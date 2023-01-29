X
Dark Mode Toggle

SHELL, DONNA

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHELL, Donna Mae

Age 83, formally of Farmersville, passed away with family by her side, Thursday, January 26, 2023, from several health issues.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 31, 2023, held at Slifers Presbyterian Church – 2999 South Clayton Road, Farmersville, Ohio, with Rogers Funeral Home Services, from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Followed by the Easter Star and Funeral Services with Pastor Shelley Wiley officiating. Followed with burial at Holp Cemetery in Farmersville. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to Slifer's Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund honoring the life of Donna in lieu of flowers. For full obituary please visit: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
FLASHER, Harry
2
COYLE, Barbara
3
CROWE, VICKI
4
DAVIS, Charles
5
HINES, PATRICIA
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top