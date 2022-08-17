SHELLEY, Harold E.



HAROLD E. SHELLEY, 95, of Springfield, Ohio, died from a long illness surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary (Eardley) Shelley, brother, Leslie Shelley, sister-in-law, Ruth Shelley, and son-in-law, James Felix.



He is survived by his loving wife and soul-mate of 72 years, Yvonne Shelley; daughters, Stephanie Dawn Shelley and Gay Lynn Felix; grandchildren, Steve (Liz Mozzocco) Felix, Christy (Troy Anenson) Felix; and great-grandchildren, Anika and Christopher.



Harold was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Army. He went on to graduate from The Ohio State University and worked as a procurement specialist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 38 years. While there, he was the first person to receive the highest civilian award the Air Force Systems Command could bestow for his line of work. He was an avid and extremely talented amateur photographer and won many awards for his photos. He was a member of the Springfield Art Museum, and his photos were often displayed there. After retirement, he and Yvonne traveled extensively, and he became an early personal computer hobbyist. Harold enjoyed golfing and was a great animal lover. An aviation enthusiast, he obtained a private pilot's license. He has been cremated and will be interred at Ferncliff Cemetery. Private services have been held for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League.



