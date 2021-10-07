SHELTON, Ellen L.



Age 74, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 15, 1947, the daughter of Gene and Dolores (Richter) Shelton.



Ellen lived in her group home, Takoda Trails, for 38 years with her siblings. Her brother Paul was her biggest fan. She brightened everyone's day with her friendly and feisty personality. Her favorite greeting was, "Do you like me, honey?" It turned out that everyone did.



During her last stay at Mercy, visitors checking in were told they were going to see the most popular woman in the hospital.



Her family is overwhelmed by the love that she spread to others and how it was being returned. If you had the pleasure of knowing her, and having a cup of coffee with her, you would understand how endearing she was to the people she met.



Thank you, Ellen, for teaching us so much about compassion and unconditional love. You will be missed by many.



Special thanks to all the staff at Takoda Trails and Creative Learning Workshop. You were not just her caretakers. You were her loving family. Thanks also to the Intensive Care Unit at Mercy Hospital.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Friday, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am, Friday, in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Friends of Takoda Trails, 350 Kolb Dr. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



