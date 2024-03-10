Shelton, Eugenie Blanton

Blanton Shelton, Eugenie "Janie"



Eugenie L. "Janie" Blanton Shelton, 78, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown on June 14, 1945 to parents, Carl Z. and Estella (Veidt) Weidle. Janie was a spunky, feisty, hard-working lady. She had formerly worked for Findlay Industry, Inc and Johnson Controls and she also sold Mary Kay Cosmetics for 25 years. She enjoyed being outside working in her garden and when indoors she played "Candy Crunch". Most of all she enjoyed family time. She regularly got together with her cousins and would have a Girl's Day Out with her friends. Janie's wonderful, fun-loving spirit touched so many and she will always have a special place in the hearts of her sons, Scott (Stephanie) Blanton & Douglas Blanton; daughter, Suzanne Neal; brother, Lowell (Kathleen) Weidle; brother-in-law, Mickey Blanton; sisters-in-law, Mary Blanton & Louise Blanton; grandchildren, Betsy (Nick) Dellaposta, Amber (Mike) Clark, Sara (Evan) Gibbs & Laura Getz Cornett; great grandchildren, Landon, D.J., Lily, Samantha, Maeby & Luciana; as well as numerous loving cousins, family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Blanton; grandson, David Scott Blanton; great granddaughter, Hattie Belle Gibbs; parents; sister, Kathy Philpot; brother, Leroy Weidle; and her very special friend & guiding light, Reva Marie Shayne. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Reverend Matthew Hinkle officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



