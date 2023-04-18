Shepard, Eva "Marie"



Eva "Marie" Shepard, age 85, of Springfield, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on April 14, 2023 at 11:47 a.m. She was born in Harrogate, Tennessee January 1, 1938, daughter of the late Tilmon & Mary Lee Cosby. She had three children. She was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa (Richard) Drummond. She is survived by Sheilah (Gary) Bixler & Steven Cosby (Vicki Howard). Eva retired after 20 years at Mercy Hospital in 2009 and continued to work at Ohio Valley Medical Hospital for another 10 years. Her life was enriched by her 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed hearing their little voices while they played. She also enjoyed cooking for the little ones. One of her favorite recipes was biscuits and gravy, and she enjoyed when one of her great-grandsons called them mashed potatoes. The great-grandchildren called her "Old Grandma." She got a kick out of that. She is survived by sister, Brenda (Mark, deceased) Litteral of St. Paris, Ohio; brothers, Darrell Cosby (Debbie) of Enon, Ohio, Danny (LouWanie), David (Sue, deceased), Terry (Rhonda) Cosby, all of Harrogate, TN. She was preceded in death by brothers, Denvil (Norma) Cosby, Troy & Coy Cosby, Ronnie Cosby, Dennis (Jeanette) Cosby; sisters, Norma Jean (Lawrence) Brooks, Maxine (Claude) Cosby, Patricia Cosby, all of Harrogate, TN; brother, Jimmy Cosby of Springfield, Sandra Faye (Roger) Ellison of Fairborn, Wanda (Junior) Cosby of Harrogate, TN. Anyone who was lucky enough to have Eva "Marie" Shepard in their life can know that her love will be with us always. We hope she knows how much we miss her. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Family will receive visitors starting at 12:00. Interment will follow in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

