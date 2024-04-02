Shepherd, Diana E.



Diana E. Shepherd, age 75 of Hamilton, passed away at UC West Chester Hospital on Friday, March 29, 2024. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 2, 1948. Diana was retired from the United States Post Office Parkdale Branch. Diana is survived by two sons, Samuel (Suzzanne) Shepherd and Jeffrey Shepherd; four grandchildren, Samantha, Tiffany, Brittany, and Trevor; two great grandchildren, Jace and Milo; five siblings, Alan Suttle, Ron, Steve, and Donna Eickelberger, and Donnie Reid; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Diana was preceded in death by her parents Florence Reid and Ray Suttle. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 1:00 PM with Minister Daniel Ciamarra officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.



