Sheppheard, Frederick Wallace
Frederick Wallace Sheppheard age 45, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023. Memorial service 12 pm Friday, August 11, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 11 am at which time family will receive friends.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
