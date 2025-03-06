Sherman, Jerry Lee



Jerry Lee Sherman age 86 of Phillipsburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Jerry had worked for 15 years as a Brick Mason and later retired from General Motors with over 24 years of service. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes and for many years was an ASA sanctioned softball umpire for youth and adult softball. He was a Great Guy who loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Shirley (Arnett) Sherman, daughters: Lori (Gary) Roberts, Wray Jean (Doug) Davis, grandchildren: Brooke and Ryan Davis, half-sister: Sandy (Dick) Beam, half-brother: Jim Sherman, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. To view the service for Jerry and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



