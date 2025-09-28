Sherri Pekar

Pekar (Breault), Sherri Lynn



Sherri Lynn Pekar of Eaton, Ohio, was born in 1949 in Gladwin, Michigan to Edward Breault and Vera (Ockerman) Breault. She passed away peacefully holding hands with her husband, Thomas Pekar, on September 22, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio. She married Thomas in May of 1987, and they shared a loving marriage of 38 years. Sherri retired from Fidelity Healthcare in 2010. She enjoyed traveling adventures with Thomas, visiting their family in Germany and Alaska, touring the Smoky Mountains, Arizona desert, and Michigan, including one of her favorite places, Hartwick Pines. A passionate scrapbooker, Sherri was rarely in front of the camera, but she was always behind it, capturing family adventures and everyday silliness. Her scrapbooks now stand as an incredible gift to her family, preserving the joy and love she poured into their lives. Sherri was an incredible person-smart, kind, generous, full of life, with a hilarious sense of humor that brought out the biggest belly laughs. She absolutely adored spending time with her grandchildren. Whether listening to their stories or planning little adventures, she made every visit to Grammy and Opa's house memorable. She is survived by her husband, Thomas; her children, Jeff (Sarah) White and Lynn Pluta; and her beloved grandchildren: Kadin, Harrison, Kiya, Avery, and Annika. She is also survived by her sisters Connie (Ken) Heath, Linda Jones, and Jeanette Breault, and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Vera Breault; her brother, Edward Breault; and her brother-in-law, James Jones. At Sherri's request, there be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to her favorite charities, American Lung Association, Feeding America, and St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.



