SHERRICK, James

SHERRICK, Sr., James Lee 73, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1947, in Dayton to the late Isadore and Alberta (Wise) Sherrick. Jim served our country in the United States Army in Vietnam. Following the Army, he worked at Navistar retiring in early 2000. He enjoyed tinkering with things and tried to fix about anything. He was no stranger to flea markets because he had a passion for "junk"! Jim loved telling jokes, laughing and making people feel welcome, he knew no stranger. He is survived by his wife of 51 1/2 years, Betsy (Isaac) Sherrick, son, James L. Sherrick Jr., daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Miller, two granddaughters: Hannah Sherrick (Rob), of New Jersey, and Chelsea Harrison of Springfield; grandson, Tyler Miller of Cincinnati; three sisters: Barbara Dixon, Mary Sherrick and Patty (Chris) Royce of Springfield; brothers-in-law: Edward (Alice) and Johnie (Ingrid) Isaac of Indiana and Edgar (Lois) Isaac of Kentucky; special nephew, David Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides who loved him very much! Jim was also preceded in death by one brother, Isadore, Jr., sisters: Ruth Stormont, Betty Long, Shirley Isaac, Pearl Johnson, and Rosie Sherrick. A celebration of his life will be held in-person at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME as well as live-streamed through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page beginning Monday at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call from 12-1:00 p.m. prior to the service. The family asks that attendees follow safe masking and social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow with military honors in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com



