Sherwood, Earl Hartman



Earl H. Sherwood, 92 passed away peacefully on Sunday November 12,2023 with his family by his side in Phoenix, Arizona. He was proceeded in death by his wife F. Elaine Sherwood. He leaves his children Janet (Terry) Strain, Tari Sherwood, Gregg (Linda) Sherwood and Scott (Francie) Sherwood, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



He graduated from Colonel White High School.



He worked for Ford Motor Company in Cincinnati, Ohio before he retired and moved to Arizona.



Private services will be in Arizona.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Earl's name to:



Pristine Hospice LLC 8607 N. 59th Ave., A1 Glendale, AZ 85302



