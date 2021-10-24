SHIELDS, Geneva



Geneva Shields, age 89 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Geneva was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 9, 1932, to Noel and Virginia Ward Baker.



Geneva is survived by her children Rick (Verla/Skip) Shields, Dave (Jeanette) Shields and Debbie (Roger) Shaw.



She is also survived by her grandchildren Mike Shields, Cindy Thompson, Jason Philbeck, Matt Metcalf, Brian Shields, Bethany Mount, Chris Metcalf and John Metcalf. Geneva also had 15 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren. She had special friends Joe and Linda Bell.



She was married to James O. Shields on August 18, 1947. She really enjoyed her grandchildren. She looked forward to working in her yard and flower garden.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Tab and Den and one grandchild, Josh Metcalf.



Services are pending and information can be found at www.avancefuneralhome.com. Rev. Rich Sterwerf will officiate. She will be buried at Millville Cemetery.



Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield is serving the family.

