Shimer, Dennis Ray



Dennis Ray Shimer of Frankfort KY passed away on November 10, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. He was born on June 24, 1952, in Evansville IN to John and Lee Shimer, relocating to Dayton OH in April 1957. He is survived by his wife Wonda Shimer and a son, from a previous marriage, John Shimer (wife Sarah) and two Grandchildren Jacob and Bradley, his parents, his sisters Lee Ann Shimer-Barry of Dayton OH and Susan Scheid (Dave) of Mobile AL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Denny retired from Shimer's Tire and Schrader Gaint Tire. He raced motocross, flat track, was an avid scuba diver, and enjoyed boating on Lake Erie and in Florida. He also had a private pilot license. A memorial service was held for family members only in Frankfurt KY. Donations can be made to Shriner International, Dayton Masonic Foundation or any other one of your choosing.



