Shine-Morgan, Denise



Age 67, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 13, 1956, in Dayton, OH, to the late Jessie and Rose Shine. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, class of 1974, and a retired employee of WPAFB and Clearing Paths Therapeutic Services. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, who loved God, life, and family. She was also known as "Boss Lady" by her long-term friend and partner, the late Robert Dunson.



Denise is survived by her mother, Rose Shine; her daughter, Jocelyn R. Barnett; her sons, Fredric P. Morgan, II and Robert D. Dunson (Ke'Sha); her brothers, Anthony Shine (Dixie) and Avery Shine (Annie); her niece, Adrienne Foster; her grandchildren, Ni'Zyah, Ni'Zuri, and a host of other relatives, and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Norman Bradfield officiating. The viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Greencastle Cemetery and Repast at Robinson's Training Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomes.com; virtual streaming link available.



