Shininger, Mark Allan



Mark Allan Shininger, age 71, of Oakwood, died June 1, 2025 of metastatic melanoma. He was born in Willard, Ohio, the first of the late and great Todd and Perma Shininger's four children.



Mark was a lifelong lover of nature, science, learning, SCUBA, and delicious pies. He followed in his father's footsteps to work on the B&O and CSX railroads and earned a BA (yes, a Bachelor of Arts, and he never minded being asked why) in Biology from Ohio Northern University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Wright State University. He was so proud to have worked with the very best of people and friends at the Ohio Department of Transportation, Standard Register, Kettering Hospital, and NCR. But he was most proud of getting jobs so close to home that he could ride his bike to work and eat lunch at his kitchen table. Despite all that, he enjoyed retirement the most.



In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Mike, and his cousin, Doug.



Mark is survived by the love of his life, wife Vivienne, and his charming children, Lisa and Julie; sister and brother in law Marcia and John; brother and sister in law Matt and Paula; nieces and nephews Abby, Stephanie, Nick, Adam, Alexis, Aric, Lindsey, and Lukas, and their families; loving aunts and uncles Donna, Joanne and Chuck, Tim and Terry, and Mike and Mary, and their children and grandchildren; his lifelong friend, Chris Bellman; and his best friend and dive buddy, Bob Kedler. He will be greatly missed by far too many beloved relatives, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances to list.



A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a later date, as he wished. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in his memory.



And, please: wear sunscreen.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com