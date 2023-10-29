SHINKLE, Ricky Alan



RICKY ALAN SHINKLE, 69, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2023. He was born in Xenia, OH on September 4, 1954, to his parents Ralph F. and Betty (Brown) Shinkle. Ricky was an avid golfer and spent many years on the green. He made countless friends and enjoyed all the hours he logged on the golf course. In addition to golfing, Ricky was a very talented bowler and spent many nights at the bowling alley with good food and good friends. Ricky is survived by his loving wife Terri, his children Ricky A. Shinkle (Ashlee Krause), and Gary Shinkle (Jamie), his siblings Ralph, Vicki, and Christi, and six grandchildren Eddie, Nicole, Julie, Casey, Aleah, and Anastasia. At this time, no services will be held for Ricky. LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is proudly serving the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





