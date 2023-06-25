Shipman, Herbert

Shipman Sr., Herbert Grant



Herbert Grant Shipman Sr., "Herb," age 88 of Centerville, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Leonard Center. He was born November 25, 1934 in Harlan, Kentucky, the son of the late Arthur and Rachael Shipman. Herb was an avid sports fan - specifically the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals, The Ohio State University Buckeyes, and The University of Kentucky Wildcats. He also enjoyed going to the casinos, reading spy and western novels, taking walks by the ocean, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family (even if he wouldn't sit still for very long). Herb is survived by his children, Herbert (Lori) Shipman Jr., Ricky (Pamela) Shipman, Deborah (Mark) Hendricks; grandchildren, Nichole Richardson (Larry Hennessey), Christopher (Kelsey) Shipman, Matthew Shipman (Samantha Cunningham), Nicole (James) Allgeyer, Jackie (Brad) Paxton, Jacob Hendricks; great grandchildren, Isabella, Logan, Tyler, Ethan (Desiree), Abbi, Nathan, Emily, Milena, Jeffrey, Zoey, Logan, Jax; great-great grandchildren, Beckham and Raylynn; brother, Luther (Judy) Shipman of Corbin, KY; sister-in-law, Ernestine Shipman of Fort Walton Beach, FL; as well as numerous extended relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, Herb is preceded in death by his wife, Alene Shipman; sons, Joel and Brian Shipman; grandson, Michael Tragesser Jr.; brothers, James and Patrick Shipman; and sister, Wilma Parrott. A private family gathering will be held.



