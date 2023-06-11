Shipp, Donald J.



Donald J. Shipp, age 90, formerly of Fairfield, died June 7, 2023. Born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 16, 1933. He was a graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army at the end of the Korean War. Donald attended the University of Cincinnati and spent most of his adult life in Fairfield where he was a basketball referee, basketball coach, baseball coach, dad, and husband. He retired from General Electric Co. in 1993 after a 37-year career with GE Aircraft Engines. In 2004 he moved to Rotonda West, FL and returned to Cincinnati in 2021.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Leona H. Shipp and his second wife, Mary R. Shipp. Donald is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Gregory H. & Julie Shipp of Cincinnati, OH, Douglas R. & Megan Shipp of Naples, FL, and Jeffrey A. Shipp of Cotopaxi, CO, three grandsons, Matthew J., Michael G, and Zachary A. Shipp, and two granddaughters, Abigail and Katie Shipp.



At his request, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com

