SHIRK, Jane Ellen



Jane Ellen Shirk, 81, of Springfield, passed away April 20, 2022, in Good Shepherd Village. She was born January 22, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Mildred (Frost) Rutherford. Mrs. Shirk enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, gardening, bird watching and spending time with her loving family and her cats; Cali and Darla. She had been employed at TCA and was retired from KTH. Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Best; four grandchildren: Aaron Best, Ryan Best, Mary Jane Kimmel and Ricky Kimmel; siblings: Barb (Bob) Wiseman and Bob "Butch" Rutherford (Mary Roberts) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Shirk; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Carl Bostick; son-in-law, Bill Best and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 6:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Terry McKinney officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

