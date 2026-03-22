Shirley Ford

Ford (Temple), Shirley Sue



Shirley Sue (Temple) Ford 68 of Springfield passed away March 18,2026 in Kettering Hospital at 9:35 PM. She was born March 12th 1958 in Springfield, the daughter of Lamar and Dolores (Coe) Temple.



Shirley worked as a production associate at Woeber Mustard for 17 years. She loved her rock and roll music, butterflies and joking around. Her survivors in-clude her sons Danny Temple, Jason Venrick and Michael Ford. Grandchildren, Courtney, Jessica, Danny Jr, Derek, Hannah, and Lacaya. Great grandchildren August and Annalynne. She also had a loving partner Dave Jennings. Five Siblings, Dottie & Bill Porter, David & Renee Temple, John Temple, Carolyn Cunningham, Marilyn and Bill Krichbaum, sister in law Cindy Temple and special cousin Barbara Grusenmeyer. She had many nieces and nephews as our family has rocked on. She was preceded in death by her parents and her hus-band of 29 years David Ford and her brother Rick Temple.



Come and visit her Monday 3 to 5 pm then a short service at 5 pm in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy of-ficiating. There will be dinner immediately following at Springfield Fellow-ship 1303 Kenton St, Covered dishes or anything will be very welcome. Con-dolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



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